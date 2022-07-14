Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Baby No. 2

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed Baby No. 2!

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," representatives for both Jonas and Turner confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday (July 14). The baby joins big sister Willa, whom the pop star and Game of Thrones actress welcomed in July 2020. Neither the stars nor their reps have not announced any additional details as of publication time on Thursday.

Turner confirmed her pregnancy in May, following speculation that she and Jonas were growing their family. She beamed as she told Elle UK in the interview that the “greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Turner showed her baby bump in a stunning bedazzled dress at the 2022 Met Gala in May, donning a flowing black Louis Vuitton with silver studs. At the Oscar in March, she turned heads in a gorgeous red gown.

Jonas and Turner instantly felt sparks when they started dating. Turner recalled in a recent interview that as her now-husband left after their first date, “I wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much.’ And I knew. And that was it.” They tied the knot in 2019 (first, eloping in a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator the night of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and again at a formal reception at Château de Tourreau in France the following month). The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary this year, showing how to “party” to mark the occasion.

Congratulations, Joe and Sophie!