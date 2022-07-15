Lloyd Banks Drops Anticipated Album Featuring Tony Yayo, Jadakiss & More
By Tony M. Centeno
July 15, 2022
Lloyd Banks is back with another round of braggadocio bars over some of the grittiest beats rap fans have heard all year.
On Friday, July 15, the rapper from Queens, NYC delivers his fifth studio album The Course of the Inevitable 2. The project features 14 new songs including fresh collaborations with Benny The Butcher, Vado, Dave East, Jadakiss and his G-Unit brethren Tony Yayo. COTI 2 also contains his previously released singles "Menace" featuring Conway The Machine and "Fell In Love." The album was produced by Fruition, Mr. Authentic, Fort Noxx, Doe Pesci, Tha Jerm, Cryptic One, and CartuneBeatz, who crafted eight beats for the LP.
“[The album] showed that me and Banks definitely had a creative chemistry after I landed three last minute placements on COTI," CartuneBeatz told iHeart. "I really didn’t do much different as far as my consistency with creating and sending to [Banks] for COTI 2. Eight out of 14 tracks later, I produced over half of COTI 2, and still have a lot more cooked up as well.”
Banks previously spoke about the inspiration behind the LP in a brief Q&A with fans on Twitter. He asserted that his new album is a reflection of his thought process from back then and right now. Banks also said that the project had "18 songs with balanced content." There are several reasons why the album only has 14 at the moment, but it's possible that it could mean a deluxe version is on the way.
Just a reflection of my mindset at the time and now..returning to the game more determined than ever..18 songs with balanced content..and the start of a new brand https://t.co/mxM4JKbuJn— Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) July 3, 2022
Banks delivered the first installment of The Course of the Inevitable last year. The 18-track album, his first in over 10 years, features Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marci, Ransom, Styles P, Sy Ari Da Kid and Vado. Listen to The Course of the Inevitable 2 and catch the preview for his upcoming "Dead Roses" video below.