Lloyd Banks Drops Anticipated Album Featuring Tony Yayo, Jadakiss & More

“[The album] showed that me and Banks definitely had a creative chemistry after I landed three last minute placements on COTI," CartuneBeatz told iHeart. "I really didn’t do much different as far as my consistency with creating and sending to [Banks] for COTI 2. Eight out of 14 tracks later, I produced over half of COTI 2, and still have a lot more cooked up as well.”

Banks previously spoke about the inspiration behind the LP in a brief Q&A with fans on Twitter. He asserted that his new album is a reflection of his thought process from back then and right now. Banks also said that the project had "18 songs with balanced content." There are several reasons why the album only has 14 at the moment, but it's possible that it could mean a deluxe version is on the way.

