Missing Texas Woman Seen Rushing Out Of Home Without Her Cell Phone

By Ginny Reese

July 15, 2022

Photo: Kerrville Police Department

A missing Texas woman was seen rushing out of her San Antonio home the morning of her disappearance.

My San Antonio reported that video from a doorbell camera shows Christina Powell scurrying out of the home in black pants and a black long sleeve t-shirt.

Powell's mother, Claudia Mobley, said that her daughter said she was running late for work, but she still found it odd that she was leaving in such a rush.

Powell left her cell phone and Apple watch at home, according to her family. She reportedly called her work and told them that she was running late, but she never showed up. One co-worker showed up to her home hours later where Powell's 12-year-old son answered the door and told her his mom was at work.

Mobley told Fox News, "We didn't really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, 'Good morning,' She told me she was late. Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, 'I love you.'"

The Kerrville Police Department wrote on Facebook:

"The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing endangered adult, Christina Lee Powell, 39 years old, who has diagnosed medical conditions that require a doctor’s care. SAPD has received information that she might be in the Kerrville area. She has blond hair and brown eyes, and is described as being about 5’2” tall and about 120 lbs. She is believed to be driving a black 2020 Nissan Rogue, with Texas tag PYJ 8564. If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Christina Powell, please contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660."

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing endangered adult, Christina Lee Powell, 39 years old, who has...

Posted by City of Kerrville - Police Department on Wednesday, July 13, 2022
