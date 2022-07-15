One Texas Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food.

Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."

According to the list, one Texas eatery is among America's greatest roadside restaurants. Coyote Bluff Cafe in Amarillo made the list. The website explains:

"Just a few blocks off of Interstate 40, travelers will find the Coyote Bluff Cafe, an eatery that recognized by TripAdvisor and the Amarillo Globe-News over the years for its memorable food. The cafe makes several varieties of burgers, from the Dijon Swiss to the hickory and the California. If you're bold enough, try the Burger from Hell, which features jalapeños and hot sauce. The steaks also get rave reviews."

