See How Maren Morris Reacts To Gavin DeGraw's Acoustic Cover Of 'My Church'

By Kelly Fisher

July 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris had the best response after Gavin DeGraw covered one of her biggest songs (because of a unique dare). Morris dueted with DeGraw on TikTok, sharing her reactions along the way.

DeGraw took someone up on a dare when the social media user commented: “Dare you to go into a record store blindfolded, pick a record and then do a cover song of whoever you picked.” The “Circles Around This Town” artist watched as a blindfolded DeGraw walked into Grimey’s, an independent record store in Nashville, Tennessee. After making his way through the store, DeGraw picked up HERO, Morris’ major label debut record that released in 2016.

Morris smiled and waved as DeGraw picked up HERO in the record store, and beamed, mouthing along with the lyrics, as DeGraw delivered his acoustic rendition of “My Church.”

“Can I get a hallelujah?/ Can I get an amen?/ Feels like the Holy Ghost runnin' through ya/ When I play the Highway FM/ I find my soul revival/ Singin' every single verse/ Yeah I guess that's my church.”

Morris dropped fire emojis next to her caption as she applauded DeGraw’s cover: “I meannnn… you did the damn thing.” Watch her reaction here:

@marenmorris

#duet with @gavindegraw I meannnn… you did the damn thing. 🔥🔥#duet #music

♬ original sound - Gavin DeGraw
Maren MorrisGavin DeGraw
