This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Illinois

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 15, 2022

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy as the most famous celeb from the Garden of the West. Here's what they had to say about her:

Comedian and actress Melissa McCarthy was born in Plainfield, Illinois, in 1970, and grew up on a corn and soybean farm. She started performing as a comedian in New York City, appearing at clubs such as Stand Up New York and The Improv. McCarthy trained at The Actors Studio and acted in stage productions before moving to Los Angeles. Her breakthrough came when she landed the role of Sookie on The Gilmore Girls, and by 2010, she had her own sitcom, Mike & Molly. McCarthy has since appeared in a number of movies, including Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and her Academy Award-nominated role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
