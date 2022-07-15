This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Michigan

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named author and filmmaker Michael Moore as the most famous celeb from the Great Lakes State. Here's what they had to say about him:

Filmmaker and author Michael Moore is one of Michigan’s best-known native sons. He was born in Flint, Michigan, in 1954, and grew up in the suburb of Davison. Moore studied journalism at the University of Michigan—Flint. After leaving college, he worked as an editor for Mother Jones before turning to documentary filmmaking. Moore’s first film, Roger & Me, was a surprise hit, and he went on to make a series of hard-hitting documentaries, focusing on political corruption and corporate greed. His other films include Bowling for Columbine (about school shootings), Fahrenheit-9/11 (about the U.S. invasion of Iraq), Capitalism: A Love Story and Trumpland. Moore has written or co-authored eight nonfiction books.