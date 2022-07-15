This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 15, 2022

Paper notebook, pencil and earphone with note music paper on the table,Music writer concept, song writer,
Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named journalist Garrison Keilor as the most famous celeb from the North Star State. Here's what they had to say about him:

Writer, columnist and actor Garrison Keilor was born in Anoka, Minnesota, in 1942. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, where he started his broadcast career on the student-run station, Radio K. Keilor began writing for The New Yorker in 1969 and has been a syndicated columnist for Salon since 2005. He launched A Prairie Home Companion in a small theatre in St. Paul. The variety, music and talk program became one of the most-loved radio shows in America, running until Keilor retired in 2016. Places, history and people (real or fictional) from Minnesota featured heavily on the show. And Keilor's observational humor and storytelling connected with audiences across the country.
Author Garrison Keillor At Book Signing
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.