This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.

According to Great Lake Stakes, Los Angeles is the most super natural city in all of California. This may not come as a surprise due to its large population. Since January, there have been a total of 653 sightings. In total, 31 of those sightings were paranormal and the rest were UFO's. Following Los Angeles closely in the number of ghost and UFO sightings is San Deigo, Sacramento, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Bakersfield, Modesto, Long Beach, Santa Rosa, Santa Barbara, Temecula, Stockton, Escondido, and Riverside. Though Riverside reported no ghost sightings, they did report 122 UFO sightings to round out the end of the list.