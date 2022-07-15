This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In California

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in California, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of California is the Chandelier Drive-Thru Tree in Leggett.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"Estimated to be over 2,400 years old, the famous Chandelier Drive-Thru Tree has been attracting road-trippers since it was carved out in 1937. Multiple generations have come to capture photos of their cars squeezing through the six-foot-wide, seven-foot-tall tunnel. Many are in disbelief, assuming that the sign beckoning them to do so is simply a scam or that the tree with a big hole must have fallen long ago. Yet, it’s still very much alive after 85 years of countless cars traveling through. If you happen to be road-tripping with your kids through California, here are a few more kid-friendly stops worth making along the way."

