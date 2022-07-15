This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Wisconsin

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Wisconsin, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of Wisconsin is the Fiberglass Statue Mold Yard located in Sparta. Many horror fanatics are aware of this intriguing graveyard.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"Fiberglass Statue Mold Yard is a massive graveyard for giant fiberglass statues made for various businesses. While that might not sound like much, some are rather creepy, looking like something from the start of a horror movie."

For more information regarding the weirdest tourist attraction in each state visit HERE.