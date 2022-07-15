This Wisconsin Fair Is Serving Bug Apples And Other 'Interesting' Foods

The Wisconsin State Fair is taking fair food to a whole new level this year. According to Bring Me The News, the updated menu is nothing short of interesting. The first menu item is detailed as a gelatin-infused bratwurst. Usually topped with an assortment of condiments, one fair concessions is offering this staple item with gummy bears.

Yes, you read that correctly. The gummy bear brat will be available at Leadfoots Race Bar & Grill during the fair, and that only the beginning. The Exotic Meat Grill has added a few new items to their menu too. The Arctic Bug Blast Slush will be topped with whipped cream and an assortment of edible bugs. Customers will be able to order scorpion upon request. The fun does not end there as All Things Jerky promises to provide fair goers with even more bug-themed dishes.

They are serving a chocolate covered apple that will be topped with June bugs of various sizes. Other available toppings will include crickets, ants, and worms. Bring Me The News mentioned that the rest of the food is up to par with previous years. You can try these unique new menu items from August 4 to August 14 on the fair grounds in West Allis.

For the full food menu visit HERE.