Viral TikTok Reveals One Texas McDonald's Has A Club Underneath It

A video has gone viral on TikTok revealing that there is a club under one Texas fast food restaurant.

My San Antonio reported that some people are freaking out about the video, claiming they never know the club was there.

TikTok user 7thwardlord took a video of the club, called On the Rocks Pub, which is located beneath a San Antonio McDonald's. The user asked, "Why is there a club under McDonald's?"

Some of the comments show that some people were already aware that the club was there. Others seemed shocked to find out about it.

One user commented, "I knew this was San Antonio." Another wrote, "I’ve lived here all my life and have never seen that WHAT LOL."

The video has racked up more than 600,000 views and over 136,000 likes.

Check out the video of the club below: