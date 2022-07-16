Cyndi Lauper's Son, Rapper Declyn Arrested For Being In Stolen Car

Declyn Lauper, rapper and son of Cyndi Lauper, was arrested this week after police found him in a stolen car.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody Thursday (July 14) by NYPD when he was found in the driver's seat of an illegally double-parked Mercedes, according to TMZ. The car's plates were ran as part of an investigation, which revealed the car was registered as a different vehicle. The Mercedes was reported stolen two years ago, police said.

Lauper, whose stage name is Dex Lauper, was booked for felony unauthorized use of a vehicle. He apparently took to Instagram to talk about the incident, where he posted a video of the arrest, according to TMZ.

He was released from jail with a desk appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.

Declyn is Cyndi Lauper's only child with husband David Thornton.