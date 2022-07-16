Cyndi Lauper's Son, Rapper Declyn Arrested For Being In Stolen Car
By Dani Medina
July 16, 2022
Declyn Lauper, rapper and son of Cyndi Lauper, was arrested this week after police found him in a stolen car.
The 24-year-old was taken into custody Thursday (July 14) by NYPD when he was found in the driver's seat of an illegally double-parked Mercedes, according to TMZ. The car's plates were ran as part of an investigation, which revealed the car was registered as a different vehicle. The Mercedes was reported stolen two years ago, police said.
Lauper, whose stage name is Dex Lauper, was booked for felony unauthorized use of a vehicle. He apparently took to Instagram to talk about the incident, where he posted a video of the arrest, according to TMZ.
He was released from jail with a desk appearance ticket to return to court at a later date.
Declyn is Cyndi Lauper's only child with husband David Thornton.