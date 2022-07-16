The Weeknd did the sweetest thing for a 6-year-old fan that missed his show last weekend due to Canada's nationwide wireless outage — he flew them out to his Philadelphia show.

The first stop of the singer's "After Hours Till Dawn" tour was canceled in his hometown of Toronto last weekend due to an outage that paused mobile and internet access across the country. Shortly after the cancellation, a photo of a kid crying outside of the concert venue while dressed up as Abel in the "Blinding Lights" music video went viral. The Weeknd promptly asked his fans on Twitter "can someone please find him for me?" Later, it was discovered that the fan was a 6-year-old named Phoenix Prince.

The Weeknd ended up flying out Phoenix and his father Blake to his Philadelphia show, and the young superfan looks happier than ever in photos shared by his father on Instagram. "I wouldn't be able to put this last week into words if I tried," wrote Blake in the caption. "We are forever grateful for this moment. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending day with Phoenix and I. He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over. xo."

See the photos below: