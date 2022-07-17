Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Married

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in Vegas on Saturday (July 16), according to TMZ.

Court records obtained by TMZ show that the couple received a marriage license in Clark County, NV this weekend and that it's under both of their legal names. The news was confirmed to the outlet by a source familiar with the couple. Earlier this year, Lopez was spotted with an engagement ring while shopping with her 14-year-old child, Emme. Later on, the Marry Me actress confirmed the engagement in a newsletter to fans where she showed off her giant green diamond ring.

This follows Bennifer's previous engagement back in 2002 before they called it off in 2004. The couple rekindled their relationship in 2021. In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Lopez opened up about their split: "There was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.” Now, the couple are going strong. At the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Affleck cheered Lopez on as she performed and accepted her Icon Award.