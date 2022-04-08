Bennifer is ready to tie the knot!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, a rep confirmed to People on Friday. Lopez broke the news on her "On The JLo" newsletter with a message to fans in her 'inner circle" that showed the huge, green diamond ring on her finger.

Earlier this week, photos captured by TMZ showed Lopez rotating her ring inward so the diamond couldn't be seen.

In an Instagram post, the "Let's Get Loud" singer encouraged fans to see her big announcement on her newsletter. On Twitter, she added a ring emoji to her name. 💍