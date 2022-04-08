Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Engaged
By Dani Medina
April 9, 2022
Bennifer is ready to tie the knot!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, a rep confirmed to People on Friday. Lopez broke the news on her "On The JLo" newsletter with a message to fans in her 'inner circle" that showed the huge, green diamond ring on her finger.
Earlier this week, photos captured by TMZ showed Lopez rotating her ring inward so the diamond couldn't be seen.
In an Instagram post, the "Let's Get Loud" singer encouraged fans to see her big announcement on her newsletter. On Twitter, she added a ring emoji to her name. 💍
Lopez and Affleck started dating in the early 2000s, but broke off their engagement in 2004. They rekindled their relationship again in 2021.
In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Lopez opened up about the split: "There was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”
The two have been going strong recently! Affleck cheered Lopez on at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she performed and accepted the Icon Award. In the crowd, Affleck was lovingly gazing at his now-fiancée. Lopez also appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show where she admitted she doesn't "think anybody was more surprised than us," referring to Bennifer getting back together.