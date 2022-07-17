Watch The Trailer For The Weeknd's New HBO Series 'The Idol'
By Yashira C.
July 17, 2022
The official trailer for The Weeknd's new HBO Max series The Idol has finally dropped on Sunday (July 17.)
The "Blinding Lights" singer first shared the trailer during his concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday (July 16.) Now, the official trailer is out for everyone to see. "DO YOU TRUST ME ?! From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and @TheWeeknd, starring Lily-Rose Depp, #THEIDOL is coming soon to @hbomax," wrote Abel on social media.
The Idol will follow a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. The star-studded cast list includes Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis, and more. Britney Spears and Jennie of BLACKPINK have also been rumored to make guest appearances on the show.
Watch the trailer below:
The Weeknd is currently on his "After Hours Till Dawn" tour. The first stop of the tour in his hometown of Toronto was canceled last weekend due to a nationwide wireless outage in Canada. "I'm crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it's out of my hands because of the Rogers outage," wrote the singer on social media. "Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you've been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can't wait to see you all."