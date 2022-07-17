Watch The Trailer For The Weeknd's New HBO Series 'The Idol'

The official trailer for The Weeknd's new HBO Max series The Idol has finally dropped on Sunday (July 17.)

The "Blinding Lights" singer first shared the trailer during his concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday (July 16.) Now, the official trailer is out for everyone to see. "DO YOU TRUST ME ?! From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and @TheWeeknd, starring Lily-Rose Depp, #THEIDOL is coming soon to @hbomax," wrote Abel on social media.

The Idol will follow a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. The star-studded cast list includes Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis, and more. Britney Spears and Jennie of BLACKPINK have also been rumored to make guest appearances on the show.

Watch the trailer below: