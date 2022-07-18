'A Piece Of The Bridge' Falls On Columbus Driver While On I-70

A couple was driving along I-70 in Columbus, Ohio, Friday night (July 15) when a piece of a bridge fell on their car, smashing their windshield, according to ABC 6 News.

Kenwanna and Jonathan Washington were driving home from a family gathering at about 9 p.m. when a piece of concrete hit their windshied as they traveled under the Hamilton Road bridge.

"A piece of the bridge fell on us. At first, we didn’t know what was going on — If someone threw something [or] if someone was shooting," Kenwanna said.

Luckily, the chunk of concrete did not go all the way through the windshield, and the couple was able to safely pull over to call the police. However, they did have some injuries.

"All these little glass pieces went into our skin, was literally poking out the side of our skin, little cuts. And then when I noticed the blood, that’s when [I] was like 'Oh my god, this is real,'" Kenwanna said.

Although the situation could have been much worse, the couple is still concerned about the state of Ohio bridges, fearing that someone else might not be as lucky. They're calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to fix the problem.

"Our infrastructure, it needs to be fixed. People are losing their lives and it definitely shouldn't be from a bridge," Kenwanna said. "This shouldn’t happen, this should never happen to anybody," Jonathan added.

When ABC 6 reached out to ODOT, a spokesperson said they were not notified by police of the incident, but they did send out an inspector to check the bridge. However, they said a net under the Hamilton Road Bridge was installed prior to the incident to catch debris, and they will not be adding anymore safety equipment at this time.