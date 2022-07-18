Arizona Monsoon Storms Cause Severe Damage, Leave Thousands Without Power

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages.

Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. The storm tore down several power lines across the state. You can view a map of the SRP outage by clicking here and a map of the APS outage by clicking here.

12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that it was one of three homes that were severely damaged by the storms. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries due after the collapse.

Check out the collapsed home below: