Drake Addresses Rumored Interaction With Swedish Police

By Tony M. Centeno

July 18, 2022

Drake
Photo: Getty Images

Drake's recent Eurotrip was plagued by rumors that he had been arrested by police in Sweden on charges involving marijuana. Although his team and Swedish authorities denied that he was held in police custody, the artist did confirm he had a run-in with the law.

On Sunday, July 17, Drake took to Instagram to post a photo dump from his weekend in Europe. Among his images and videos from Ibiza and Sweden, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper included a photo of a document he apparently received from Swedish police entitled "Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained." The detailed document lists an individual's rights and the process for those who are detained by police.

According to the document, individuals have the right to know the reason what they are suspected of and why they are being detained. It also states that their country's consulate may be informed and messages may be relayed through them. Further down, you can also see the process that suspects go through if they are detained including mandatory interrogation that could last up to six hours or more if the case is serious enough. The document does not provide any details of Drake's case in question, but it does open the door to more questions about what happened that night.

Last week, a rumor spread on social media that Drake had been arrested by Swedish police at a nightclub over possession of marijuana charges. Numerous outlets reported that Swedish police confirmed that they did not have the rapper in their custody, and his team denied that he was arrested. Neither police nor his team provided further details about the alleged incident.

While Drake could've been detained, he's clearly out on his own recognizance. There's no word on whether or not he'll have to deal with the incident in the country's court system. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about Drake's run-in with Swedish cops below.

