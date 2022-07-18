Drake Addresses Rumored Interaction With Swedish Police

According to the document, individuals have the right to know the reason what they are suspected of and why they are being detained. It also states that their country's consulate may be informed and messages may be relayed through them. Further down, you can also see the process that suspects go through if they are detained including mandatory interrogation that could last up to six hours or more if the case is serious enough. The document does not provide any details of Drake's case in question, but it does open the door to more questions about what happened that night.



Last week, a rumor spread on social media that Drake had been arrested by Swedish police at a nightclub over possession of marijuana charges. Numerous outlets reported that Swedish police confirmed that they did not have the rapper in their custody, and his team denied that he was arrested. Neither police nor his team provided further details about the alleged incident.



While Drake could've been detained, he's clearly out on his own recognizance. There's no word on whether or not he'll have to deal with the incident in the country's court system. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about Drake's run-in with Swedish cops below.