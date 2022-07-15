Drake's Team Denies Rumor That He Was Arrested For Weed Overseas
By Tony M. Centeno
July 15, 2022
Fans of Drake had the Internet thinking that the rapper had gotten caught up in an A$AP Rocky-type situation after rumors spread about him being apprehended by police in Sweden.
On Thursday night, July 14, social media users began to echo "Free Drake" after they speculated that the "Sticky" rapper and members of his security detail has been arrested by Swedish police. Despite the overwhelming assumptions made online, various outlets including XXL, The Hollywood Reporter and Huff Post confirmed that neither the rapper nor his security were arrested and was chilling in his hotel room in the country's capital while the rumors made its rounds online.
From Drake’s team: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.”— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 15, 2022
The word on the e-streets was that Drizzy and some of his bodyguards had been arrested for marijuana-related charges. Despite the rumors, Stockholm police confirmed that the rapper and his team were not in their custody. Drake's personal aircraft "Air Drake" was spotted at a Swedish airport on Wednesday afternoon the day before the tale about his alleged arrest spread like wild fire. According to reports, the rapper had visited the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and dined at Ciccio’s restaurant.
The rumors about Drake started shortly after he shared the plans for his "October World Weekend" in his hometown of Toronto. The three-day string of performances include Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones tour stop and a Young Money reunion starring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Drake's intentions for the weekend is to prepare fans for his OVO Fest World Tour, which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Drizzy's festival in major cities across the globe in 2023.
See some of the hilarious reactions to Drake's rumored arrest below.
drake was at the club in sweden lol doesn’t look like he got arrested 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cadr4RPtmf— duaa lipa (@Jelysandra) July 15, 2022
Drake writing them criminal bar stories in a five star Swedish hotel correctional facility. https://t.co/SkOaqTWyWn pic.twitter.com/ugx1wzOJ1y— Valter 🧗🏽 (@BornHillsOnly) July 15, 2022
Drake returning to the U.S after getting arrested in Sweden : pic.twitter.com/Exb4pUlrLQ— Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 15, 2022
Drake’s “10AM in Sweden” will be his First Day Out freestyle— Trey! (@treyals) July 15, 2022
Joe Biden coming in to free Drake to boost his approval rating— alex (@AlexUlrichh) July 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/w0dQAV8S20
Me on my way to free Drake out of Jail. pic.twitter.com/WURGaYuN7V— a. (@ahatefulwoman) July 15, 2022