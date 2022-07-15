Drake's Team Denies Rumor That He Was Arrested For Weed Overseas

The word on the e-streets was that Drizzy and some of his bodyguards had been arrested for marijuana-related charges. Despite the rumors, Stockholm police confirmed that the rapper and his team were not in their custody. Drake's personal aircraft "Air Drake" was spotted at a Swedish airport on Wednesday afternoon the day before the tale about his alleged arrest spread like wild fire. According to reports, the rapper had visited the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and dined at Ciccio’s restaurant.



The rumors about Drake started shortly after he shared the plans for his "October World Weekend" in his hometown of Toronto. The three-day string of performances include Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones tour stop and a Young Money reunion starring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Drake's intentions for the weekend is to prepare fans for his OVO Fest World Tour, which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Drizzy's festival in major cities across the globe in 2023.



See some of the hilarious reactions to Drake's rumored arrest below.