"OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND 🌏 I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!!" Drake wrote in his caption. "More event announcements to come 🌪 Tickets on sale Friday on @ticketmaster"



Drake first launched his OVO Fest on August 2, 2010 following the release of his debut album Thank Me Later. During his inaugural festival, the Canadian rapper brought out Hip-Hop heavyweights JAY-Z, Eminem, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Bun B and Fabolous to perform alongside him. Fast-forward to 2019, Drizzy had Cardi B, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion and more come through for his music festival.



The face of OVO Sound is currently preparing to celebrate the festival's 10-year anniversary, which could've happened in 2020 if the pandemic didn't shut down the festival industry. Instead of just one major festival, he's planning to bring OVO Fest around the world. Tickets for Drake's October World Weekend go on sale this Friday, July 15.

