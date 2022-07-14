Drake Announces Plans For 'October World Weekend' With Young Money & More
By Tony M. Centeno
July 14, 2022
Drake told his fans he had a big announcement to make earlier this week, and he finally came through with the good news. The OVO Fest founder revealed the plans for the 10th anniversary of his popular music festival.
On Wednesday, July 13, Drake announced his "October World Weekend" that will feature a slew of performances in Toronto from numerous homegrown and top-tier acts. The event will start on July 28 with performances from "all Canadian North Stars" followed by Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones tour stop on July 29. The final performance of the weekend will go down on August 1 at Budweiser Stage featuring a highly anticipated Young Money reunion.
"OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND 🌏 I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!!" Drake wrote in his caption. "More event announcements to come 🌪 Tickets on sale Friday on @ticketmaster"
Drake first launched his OVO Fest on August 2, 2010 following the release of his debut album Thank Me Later. During his inaugural festival, the Canadian rapper brought out Hip-Hop heavyweights JAY-Z, Eminem, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Bun B and Fabolous to perform alongside him. Fast-forward to 2019, Drizzy had Cardi B, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion and more come through for his music festival.
The face of OVO Sound is currently preparing to celebrate the festival's 10-year anniversary, which could've happened in 2020 if the pandemic didn't shut down the festival industry. Instead of just one major festival, he's planning to bring OVO Fest around the world. Tickets for Drake's October World Weekend go on sale this Friday, July 15.