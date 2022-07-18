Georgia Man Dresses Up As Elderly Woman To Rob Bank

A Georgia man wore a unique disguise to rob a bank in McDonough this afternoon. According to WSB-TV, the man was six-feet tall and wore a flower print dress, white wig, and orange latex gloves while robbing the Chase Bank located off of Jonesboro Road. Despite covering his identify by disguising himself as an elderly woman, he also wore a black face mask and neck gator.

When the suspect walked up to the teller, he gave them a note demanding money and told them that he had a gun. The teller gave him the money and he sped away in a car without a tag. The McDonough Police Department took to Facebook to update residents regarding the crime:

"On July 18, 2022, the Chase Bank located at 323 Jonesboro Rd in McDonough, GA was robbed. The suspect entered into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The suspect told the teller he had a gun. After receiving the money he left the bank and fled in a newer model small white SUV, possibly a Lexus, no tag displayed. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall and slender. The suspect was wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex style gloves, and a white wig," the post read.

The suspect is still on the loose.