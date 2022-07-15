This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Georgia

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Georgia, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of Georgia is Old Car City USA located in White.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"The world’s largest known classic car junkyard was originally a general store that operated during the Great Depression. Eventually, it became a cemetery for old automobiles. In 2009, owner Dean Lewis who grew up on the property, transformed it into a tourist attraction to share his love of decomposing vehicles."

