Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Details From Impromptu Wedding To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married! On Sunday, July 18th, TMZ reported that the famous couple had tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 17th. Lopez confirmed the report soon after, taking to Instagram to show off her wedding ring and instructing fans to head to her OnTheJLo newsletter to get all of the details.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” JLo started her post. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."