JLo Shares Adorable Bennifer Throwback Video For Mother's Day

Jennifer Lopez took it all the way back to early 2000s-era Bennifer to celebrate Mother's Day on social media. The singer posted an old clip of her and Ben Affleck smiling and waving the courtside camera during an NBA game on May 11, 2003. According to Page Six, this was during the time the couple got engaged for the first time.

The young couple was attending a playoff match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center and wished their moms a "Happy Mother's Day" in the video. In the back, the announcer can be heard calling Bennifer "Hollywood's hottest couple." Nearly twenty years later, that statement still rings true. JLo captioned the post "Happy Mother's Day to all the mommy's out there!!!"