Lady Gaga Adds New Cities To Chromatica Ball Tour

Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball Tour just got bigger. The pop star announced new shows in Hershey, Houston, and Miami. Her summer stadium tour will now consist of 20 shows starting in Düsseldorf, Germany on July 17 and concluding in Miami, Florida on September 17.

The tour was initially announced on March 5, 2020, as a limited concert series with six dates scheduled for the summer, when there was still hope that we could "flatten the curve" for Coronavirus infections. When the pandemic didn't let up, Gaga had to postpone the concerts to summer 2021 and again to summer 2022. With the second postponement came additional venues, including two dates in Tokorozawa, which will be the first time Gaga's performed in Japan in eight years. Aside from that show and the handful of European dates, the tour is mainly in North America with a total of 11 dates in American cities. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale Friday, May 20.