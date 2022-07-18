R. Kelly Allegedly Kept 'Dozens' Of Videotapes Of Him With His Victims

"When Minor 1 and Kelly engaged in sex acts, Kelly often recorded them, including by using a camcorder with VHS tape," the document states. "Kelly kept his video camera and the VHS tape with the recordings in his gym bag and on a shelf at his house, hidden behind other tapes. Kelly sometimes played the tapes depicting pornography while he and Minor 1 engaged in sex acts. Some of the tapes were of Minor 1 and Kelly, and some depicted Kelly having sex with other people. Kelly took the gym bag with the tapes almost everywhere he went, and only let certain people e trusted carry the bag. Brown was one of those people whom Kelly trusted to carry the bag."



Kelly is facing charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and receiving child pornography in the form of videos along with his former manager and current co-defendants Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown. The videotapes are just the tip of the iceberg. The prosecution also have falsified documents, travel and credit card records, and bank documents from all three defendants.



In addition to the mounting evidence, prosecutors plan to have plenty of testimony from three polygraph examiners and the mother of a previous victim. Her daughter was the victim who was in the videotape that was anonymously sent to the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002. The damning tape led to his arrest and 21 counts of making child sexual abuse videos involving various sexual acts.



R. Kelly goes to trial on August 15.