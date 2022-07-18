See Why Texas Barbecue Prices Are Going Up

By Ginny Reese

July 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Inflation is causing the prices of several goods to go up all across the country. Here in Texas, residents are now paying more for their beloved barbecue.

KXAN reported that barbecue lovers in the state are trying to keep up as menus reflect the increasing prices.

John Bates, Chef and proprietor at Interstellar BBQ, said that he paid around $2.75 per pound for brisket when the restaurant first opened. Now, he pays around $5 per pound on average.

Bates said, "We'r seeing this effect where it goes up, and it stabilizes, and then it does up again, and it stabilizes. And it becomes like the new norm that this is where the prices are at."

Bates said that part of the reason is that farmers are facing extra challenges. Bates said, "Farmers are having to deal with expensive fuel costs, expensive corn costs—they’re having to deal with hot weather. It just makes it difficult for them to get a high-quality product to us without charging their fair rate."

According to Bates, the focus should now be on providing the best services possible to guests as prices continue to rise. Bates said, "When guests come out- and they may have to spend a little more for your food- they leave happy because they've been treated really well."

