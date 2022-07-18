Some Texas Schools Updating Requirements For Backpacks

By Ginny Reese

July 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dallas Independent School District is updating backpack requirements for some students in the upcoming school year. WFAA reported that clear or mesh backpacks are now required for some students.

Students in 6th through 12th grades will now be required to use the see through backpacks as a safety measure. The district's website states that the backpacks have to be completely transparent, meaning that the backs of them cannot have a solid color.

The district wrote on Twitter:

"By being able to easily see the items in the backpacks as students enter the school, campus personnel will be able to ensure that prohibited items are not included among the students’ belongings. Clear or mesh backpacks will also speed up students entering the school at the beginning of the day because opening and inspecting every backpack may not be necessary."

The district will be handing out free clear backpacks for students that need them. If a student doesn't have a clear backpack on the first day of school, they'll be given one that day.

