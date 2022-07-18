These Are California's Most Relaxing Vacation Spots

California is known for its beautiful beaches and breathtaking vineyards among many other qualities that make it the place to be. It comes as little surprise to natives who get to experience this first hand that three of the most relaxing places to vacation in America are found in California. Due to such diverse environments locals and tourists are able to kick their feet up on a beach, sip wine in a lush valley, or take in the views of a desert national park.

According to Thrillist, the most relaxing places to vacation in California are Joshua Tree National Park, Carmel Valley, and Santa Barbara Wine Country.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about these relaxing destinations:

Joshua Tree National Park

"That Joshua Tree is a choice getaway is no secret. You’ve seen photos of yurts and sunsets at those infamous arches flooding your Instagram feed."

Carmel Valley

"All throughout Northern California—and particularly around the Bay Area—you’ll find little pockets that closely resemble European destinations. But to really max out on Euro-style relaxation, head straight for the Carmel Valley, where you can expect to find 300 days of sunshine, rolling hills, vineyards, olive groves, lavender fields, and European cuisine all in one place—not to mention Carmel-by-the-Sea, perhaps the most European-style fairytale town in the entire country."

Santa Barbara Wine Country

"The drive between wineries is half the fun (those hilly, tree-dotted vistas never get old), but of course you're really there to taste your cares away at every open winery you can find, with the occasional detour into a miniature horse farm."

