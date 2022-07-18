This Is California's Best Mini Golf Course

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of California is at Golf Gardens Miniature Golf located in Southern California.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"According to Golf Gardens Miniature Golf’s website, the 18-hole “Catalina Island” course is known in minigolf circles as “one of the world’s most beautiful and challenging.” Located one block from the beach, the garden-like attraction boasts none of the typical tacky or wacky minigolf paraphernalia—no oversize clowns or pirate ships here—but instead provides a much more sophisticated experience. Its southern California location allows it to be open year-round as well."

