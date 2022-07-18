This Is Georgia’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named peach cobbler as the best dish in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about it:

There ain't nothing sweeter than Georgia peaches — except, perhaps, Georgia peach cobbler. This delicious made-from-scratch dessert is a summer staple in the state, particularly from mid-May to August, which is prime peach season. P.S.: It's best enjoyed hot out of the oven with a healthy dollop of vanilla ice cream on top.

So, where does one find the best peach cobbler in Georgia? Ivy's Heavenly Cobbler in Decatur.