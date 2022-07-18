This Is Illinois’ Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named deep-dish pizza as the best dish in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about it:

The first deep-dish pizza was served in 1943 inside the kitchen of what is now Pizzeria Uno. And the rest, as they say, was history. Today, there are few things that Chicagoans are as passionate about as their pie with its thick chewy crust smothered in cheese and then chunky tomatoes (yes, the sauce goes on top of the cheese to prevent the cheese from burning!).

So, where does one find the best deep-dish pizza in Illinois? Lou Malnati's in Chicago.