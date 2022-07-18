This Is Michigan’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named the Coney Dog as the best dish in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Start with a plain hot dog in a bun, then pile it high with meaty chili, chopped raw onions and yellow mustard. Voila: You have yourself a coney dog. While the real Coney Island may be in New York, Detroit is full of its own "coney islands," the name for the Greek diners that serve up these chili dogs.

So, where can you find the best coney dog in Michigan? Check out Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit.