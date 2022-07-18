This Is Ohio's Best Mini Golf Course

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Ohio is at Alien Vacation Mini Golf in Medina.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"A 3D, interactive, blacklight mini golf course, Alien Vacation Mini Golf is a whimsical, otherworldly experience designed by the world-renowned artist Mark Klaus. The 18-hole Ohio course, which winds through 12 themed rooms, is dotted with movie paraphernalia, making it a veritable sci-fi museum. Halfway through the attraction, you’ll find the Mars Bar, where you can sit a spell and enjoy a beer or an ice-cold slushy."

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE.