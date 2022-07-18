This Is Pennsylvania's Signature Dish

Philly cheesesteaks are, unsurprisingly, being credited as Pennsylvania's signature dish, according to FarAndWide.com.

The website included the Eastern Pennsylvania favorite as the Keystone State's most signature as part of its list if the best signature food in every U.S. state.

"It should come as no surprise that Pennsylvania's food of choice is the famed Philly cheesesteak," FarAndWide.com's Amanda Tarlton wrote. But what might come as a surprise is this little-known fact: The first cheesesteak actually didn't have cheese at all!

"While the sandwich is now often eaten with American or provolone cheese (or occasionally Cheez Whiz), when it was invented in the 1930s, it was simply beef on a bun."

The website suggests the John's Roast Pork in Philadelphia as place to find the best Philly Cheesesteak in Pennsylvania.

