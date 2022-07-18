This Is Pennsylvania's Signature Dish
By Jason Hall
July 18, 2022
Philly cheesesteaks are, unsurprisingly, being credited as Pennsylvania's signature dish, according to FarAndWide.com.
The website included the Eastern Pennsylvania favorite as the Keystone State's most signature as part of its list if the best signature food in every U.S. state.
"It should come as no surprise that Pennsylvania's food of choice is the famed Philly cheesesteak," FarAndWide.com's Amanda Tarlton wrote. But what might come as a surprise is this little-known fact: The first cheesesteak actually didn't have cheese at all!
"While the sandwich is now often eaten with American or provolone cheese (or occasionally Cheez Whiz), when it was invented in the 1930s, it was simply beef on a bun."
The website suggests the John's Roast Pork in Philadelphia as place to find the best Philly Cheesesteak in Pennsylvania.
Here is Far & Wide's full list of the best signature dish in every state:
- Alabama- Pecan Pie
- Alaska- Smoked Salmon
- Arizona- Sonoran Hot Dog
- Arkansas- Chocolate Gravy
- California- Avocado Toast
- Colorado- Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Connecticut- White Clam Pie
- Delaware- Scrapple
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Peach Cobbler
- Hawaii- Loco Moco
- Idaho- Ice Cream Potato
- Illinois- Deep-Dish Pizza
- Indiana- Tenderloin Sandwich
- Iowa- Sweet Corn
- Kansas- Burnt Ends
- Kentucky- Bourbon Balls
- Louisiana- Gumbo
- Maine- Lobster Roll
- Maryland- Crab Cakes
- Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
- Michigan- Coney Dog
- Minnesota- Fried Fish
- Mississippi- Biscuits
- Missouri- Gooey Butter Cake
- Montana- Huckleberry Everything
- Nebraska- Runza
- Nevada- Buffet
- New Hampshire- Apple Cider Donuts
- New Jersey- Salt Water Taffy
- New Mexico- Green Chile
- New York- Bagels
- North Carolina- Fried Green Tomatoes
- North Dakota- Hotdish
- Ohio- Cincinnati Chili
- Oklahoma- Onion Burger
- Oregon- Marionberries
- Pennsylvania- Philly Cheesesteak
- Rhode Island- Stuffies
- South Carolina- Lowcountry Boil
- South Dakota- Fry Bread
- Tennessee- Hot Chicken
- Texas- Smoked Brisket
- Utah- Fry Sauce
- Vermont- Maple Syrup
- Virginia- Peanuts
- Washington- Rainier Cherries
- West Virginia- Pepperoni Roll
- Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
- Wyoming- Chicken- Fried Steak