Hailey Bieber gave an update on Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis on Good Morning America today (June 15.)

“He’s doing really well. He is getting better every single day,” said Hailey. “He’s feeling a lot better, and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally OK and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.” She continued, “The support has been very amazing, just from fans, friends, family … Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing.”

Justin shared his own update with fans on his Instagram stories on Monday, June 13. "Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin," he wrote about the syndrome that has left his face partially paralyzed. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.” The "Honest" singer announced his diagnosis on Friday, June 13 with a video showing the motionless right side of his face.

Watch Hailey's interview below.