WATCH: Los Angeles Residents Scale Bridge To Watch Car Do Burnouts

By Logan DeLoye

July 18, 2022

Burnout #1
Photo: Getty Images

Some people chose to start their week off calmly with a nice cup of coffee while watching the morning news before work, while others chose to climb the side of a tall bridge and make the morning news. A few people scaled a popular Los Angeles bridge to see a car performing tricks on the street below. According to KTLA, the individuals who climbed the 6th Street Bridge were just trying to get a better view of a car drifting and doing burnouts on the street. This happened around 5:30 a.m.

This event caused traffic to be backed up for as long as the people were up on the side of the bridge. Police arrived on scene, but the individuals ended up climbing back down the bridge without being forced. Reporters were not able to detail if either of the people who climbed the bridge were arrested. No one knows if those during burnouts on the street were also arrested.

KTLA mentioned that after the individuals climbed down from the bridge and the cars refrained from doing more burnouts, traffic resumed as normal for the remainder of the morning and into the evening. The individuals names have not been released to the public.

