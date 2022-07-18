WATCH: Los Angeles Residents Scale Bridge To Watch Car Do Burnouts

Some people chose to start their week off calmly with a nice cup of coffee while watching the morning news before work, while others chose to climb the side of a tall bridge and make the morning news. A few people scaled a popular Los Angeles bridge to see a car performing tricks on the street below. According to KTLA, the individuals who climbed the 6th Street Bridge were just trying to get a better view of a car drifting and doing burnouts on the street. This happened around 5:30 a.m.

This event caused traffic to be backed up for as long as the people were up on the side of the bridge. Police arrived on scene, but the individuals ended up climbing back down the bridge without being forced. Reporters were not able to detail if either of the people who climbed the bridge were arrested. No one knows if those during burnouts on the street were also arrested.