Yo Gotti Speaks Out After Memphis Police Stops Alleged Mass Shooter At Show

“Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event,” Gotti wrote in his statement on Twitter. “We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended. I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely.”



Police reportedly responded a call at the 200 block of South Main Street in Memphis in the early hours of Saturday morning, which is right down the street from Gotti's concert. They met Hyman and his girlfriend at the scene. Police were told that Hyman was so upset over the fact that his girlfriend broke up with him that he wanted to kill himself and people he saw leaving the event.



After a search of his home, police found several weapons inside, which led to his arrest. He was detained and taken to a hospital for medical treatment. He currently faces charges of Commission of the Act of Terrorism. See more about the suspect's arrest below.