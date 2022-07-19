40 Cats Have Been Rescued From One Michigan Home

Animal rescue officials recently removed 40 cats from a neglectful home in Michigan, according to Click on Detroit.

Friends of Companion Animals, a nonprofit all-cats rescue and adoption center, made the discovery at a home in the Temperance area. Officials said they learned the homeowner had 40 cats in total, including 17 kittens and three nursing mother cats. Shelter director Penny Bly said the situation started out as someone wanting to help cats, but then it escalated into hoarding. Shelter officials reached out to the resident and learned the homeowner was unable to care for all the animals due to financial struggles.

“Don’t misunderstand: It’s always wonderful when the community wants to help cats in the area,” Bly said. “But you need to know your limits. Saving animals means more than just giving it a little food now and then and some shelter. It also means regular check-ups and providing extended care should they need it. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in this case, but we’re trying to make it right and we hope that the community pitches in to help these cats.”

Veterinarians said they were "gravely concerned" for the well-being of the animals. Over the course of a few weeks, Friends of Companion Animals removed the cats from the home and provided them with health care. All of the cats needed spay/neutering and medication for upper respirator infections.

Anyone who would like to adopt one of the cats, make a donation, or become a volunteer can do so here. Friends of Companion Animals is also hosting a rummage sale from noon to 5 p.m. August 17-20 at 2532 North Dixie Highway to raise money for the rescue.