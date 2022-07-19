WATCH: Michigan Woman Sues Man For $10,000 Over 'Bad Date'

A Michigan woman recently sued a man for $10,000 over one bad date, according to TMZ.

QaShontae Short sued Richard Jordan for intentional infliction of emotional distress after they had a bad date. Short first filed the suit back in 2020. She alleged that Jordan deliberately hurt her when he "did not show and left on [her] mother's birthday and [her] mom had just passed away," according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The court hearing erupted into a heated exchange between Judge Herman Marable Jr. and Short when the Flint, Michigan, Judge told her the matter is not permissible in district court and should be handled in circuit court instead. While the two yell at each other via Zoom, Jordan appears to shake his head and smile.

Jordan didn't have much to say during the hearing, other than noting he believed being sued for $10,000 over a less-than stellar date was a waste of the court's time. When asked by the Judge if he was planning on representing himself, Jordan replied, "To be honest with you sir, I though this was going to be thrown out. We had a date. One date. And nothing else after that. And now I'm being sued for $10,000... I think it's a waste of your time."

