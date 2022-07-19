California Listing Features Giant 'Mystery' Room

A Placerville house has recently been put on the market, and is quickly gaining attention for being built with a mysterious room. 'The Room' as the previous owners called it, is unlike anything the internet has ever seen. Along with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, there is one large, barren room in particular that is up for interpretation.The room in question is a giant library, at least this is what was intended with the design. The walls are covered with shelves and slots for books, so much so that you cannot see the actual walls.

Here is what Zillow detailed in the listing:

"Step inside and you will feel the sense of space offered by the abundance of windows, skylights, and tall ceilings. The chef's kitchen is a place where culinary imagination can come alive. A home for every dish, pot, and cookbook with floor-to-ceiling cabinets and shelves. Just beyond the impressive library you will find what is affectionately called The Room. Over 2,000 sqft of air-conditioned space with 16' ceilings. Additional features include a large solar array, Generac generator, composite deck with endless views, and a 1/2 bath inside the garage, this unique property offers so much more than just a place to call home."