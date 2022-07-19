Here Is Florida's Best Resort
By Zuri Anderson
July 19, 2022
Florida reigns supreme when it comes to vacations and getaways. When Travel + Leisure rolled out its annual lists of the best resorts by region, the Sunshine state needed its own list because of all the competition.
"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more," according to the website. "Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities."
Writers say White Elephant Palm Beach claimed the top spot!
Here's why readers chose this stunning resort:
"At the best Florida resort of the year, black-and-white striped awnings and umbrellas welcome guests to an updated Mediterranean revival-style retreat. Inside, each of the 13 deluxe rooms and 19 suites has a breezy, coastal décor with Moroccan poufs, wicker lampshades, and colorful art. The restaurant, Lola 41 — like White Elephant it is an offshoot of a Nantucket, Massachusetts, establishment — offers dressed-up comforts like the Lola burger with foie gras sauce. But in Florida, beach access is the most coveted hotel amenity — and the White Elephant Palm Beach offers shuttles to the beach, as well as complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas, and toys for kids, all set up and awaiting guests' arrival.
Click HERE to check out Travel + Leisure's full list of stunning Florida resorts.