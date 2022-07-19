'Law & Order' Crew Member Fatally Shot Near New York Set

A crew member on Law & Order: Organized Crime was fatally shot Tuesday (July 19) near the NBC show's set in New York.

The crew member, whose name has not been released yet, was sitting in his car in Brooklyn when a gunman opened the car door and shot the 31-year-old male multiple times in the head and neck, a NYPD spokesperson told People.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

NBC issued the following statement about the incident:

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. ... Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

The victim was not on set at the time of the shooting; he was hanging parking restrictions near the show's filming location at the time of the shooting.

The gunman's identity has not yet been released. NBC said it's working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. The Law & Order: Organized Crime production was shut down Tuesday after the crew member's death.

The third season of Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to premiere on NBC this fall.