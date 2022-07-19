Marcus Mumford's 'Cannibals' Was This Famous Director's First Music Video

Marcus Mumford's debut solo album (self-titled) features an impressive list of collaborators, and apparently that's not where the A-list contributors end. The Mumford & Sons bandleader revealed on Instagram that Steven Spielberg not only directed his video for "Cannibals," but it was the famed director's first time helming a music video!

"On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip," Mumford captioned an Instagram post of behind the scenes photos. "I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven."

See his post below.