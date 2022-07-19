Super Rare 'Rainbow Lightning' Caught On Camera By Florida Woman

By Zuri Anderson

July 19, 2022

Lightning and rainbow at sunset
Photo: Getty Images

Most people are lucky to catch a close encounter with a lightning bolt, or a jaw-dropping photo of a beautiful rainbow. One Florida woman was at the right place and the right time to capture a super rare moment in nature, according to New York Post.

Photographer Sue Byrne's amazing shot of a "rainbow lightning" is dazzling people on social media. The photo shows a lightning bolt striking the Don CeSar hotel in St. Pete Beach as a vivid rainbow descends from the clouds, connecting with the bolt.

"Chasing Light. Looking towards The Don from Upham Beach. Lightning strikes the crock of gold," she captioned alongside the stunning shot, which was captured on July 5.

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner explained this extremely rare phenomenon:

"It was sunset, there’s a storm in the background. A little bit of rain rolling down catching those last rays producing a half rainbow and of course, lightning hitting the tallest thing on the beach."

Byrne isn't the only one getting attention for capturing a special weather moment. Last month, a fearless Florida teenager went viral for his stellar footage of a swirling tornado "mouth" traveling over his home.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.