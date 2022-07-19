Super Rare 'Rainbow Lightning' Caught On Camera By Florida Woman

Most people are lucky to catch a close encounter with a lightning bolt, or a jaw-dropping photo of a beautiful rainbow. One Florida woman was at the right place and the right time to capture a super rare moment in nature, according to New York Post.

Photographer Sue Byrne's amazing shot of a "rainbow lightning" is dazzling people on social media. The photo shows a lightning bolt striking the Don CeSar hotel in St. Pete Beach as a vivid rainbow descends from the clouds, connecting with the bolt.

"Chasing Light. Looking towards The Don from Upham Beach. Lightning strikes the crock of gold," she captioned alongside the stunning shot, which was captured on July 5.