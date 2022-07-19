This Is Alabama's Signature Dish
By Jason Hall
July 19, 2022
Photo: Stone RF
Pecan Pie being credited as Alabama's signature dish, according to FarAndWide.com.
The website included the southern dessert as part of its list of the best signature food in every U.S. state.
"If there's one thing Alabamians go "nuts" for, it's pecan pie — and can you blame them? With its sticky, syrupy filling and flaky crust, this pie is easy to love," FarAndWide.com's Amanda Tarlton wrote.
The website suggests the Luna's Eat & Drink in Orange Beach as the best place to find pecan pie in Alabama.
Here is Far & Wide's full list of the best signature dish in every state:
- Alabama- Pecan Pie
- Alaska- Smoked Salmon
- Arizona- Sonoran Hot Dog
- Arkansas- Chocolate Gravy
- California- Avocado Toast
- Colorado- Rocky Mountain Oysters
- Connecticut- White Clam Pie
- Delaware- Scrapple
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Peach Cobbler
- Hawaii- Loco Moco
- Idaho- Ice Cream Potato
- Illinois- Deep-Dish Pizza
- Indiana- Tenderloin Sandwich
- Iowa- Sweet Corn
- Kansas- Burnt Ends
- Kentucky- Bourbon Balls
- Louisiana- Gumbo
- Maine- Lobster Roll
- Maryland- Crab Cakes
- Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
- Michigan- Coney Dog
- Minnesota- Fried Fish
- Mississippi- Biscuits
- Missouri- Gooey Butter Cake
- Montana- Huckleberry Everything
- Nebraska- Runza
- Nevada- Buffet
- New Hampshire- Apple Cider Donuts
- New Jersey- Salt Water Taffy
- New Mexico- Green Chile
- New York- Bagels
- North Carolina- Fried Green Tomatoes
- North Dakota- Hotdish
- Ohio- Cincinnati Chili
- Oklahoma- Onion Burger
- Oregon- Marionberries
- Pennsylvania- Philly Cheesesteak
- Rhode Island- Stuffies
- South Carolina- Lowcountry Boil
- South Dakota- Fry Bread
- Tennessee- Hot Chicken
- Texas- Smoked Brisket
- Utah- Fry Sauce
- Vermont- Maple Syrup
- Virginia- Peanuts
- Washington- Rainier Cherries
- West Virginia- Pepperoni Roll
- Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
- Wyoming- Chicken- Fried Steak