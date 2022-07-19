This Is Alabama's Signature Dish

Pecan Pie being credited as Alabama's signature dish, according to FarAndWide.com.

The website included the southern dessert as part of its list of the best signature food in every U.S. state.

"If there's one thing Alabamians go "nuts" for, it's pecan pie — and can you blame them? With its sticky, syrupy filling and flaky crust, this pie is easy to love," FarAndWide.com's Amanda Tarlton wrote.

The website suggests the Luna's Eat & Drink in Orange Beach as the best place to find pecan pie in Alabama.

