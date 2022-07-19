This Is Virginia's Signature Dish

By Jason Hall

July 19, 2022

Peanuts are being credited as Virginia's signature dish, according to FarAndWide.com.

The website included the salty snack as part of its list of the best signature food in every U.S. state.

"Making up 15 percent of the total peanut production in the U.S., Virginia's legumes are also among the most common types used for making creamy (or crunchy!) peanut butter. Try them at various peanut factories across the state," FarAndWide.com's Amanda Tarlton wrote.

The website suggests the The Peanut Shop in Williamsburg as the best place to find pecan pie in Virginia.

Here is Far & Wide's full list of the best signature dish in every state:

  1. Alabama- Pecan Pie
  2. Alaska- Smoked Salmon
  3. Arizona- Sonoran Hot Dog
  4. Arkansas- Chocolate Gravy
  5. California- Avocado Toast
  6. Colorado- Rocky Mountain Oysters
  7. Connecticut- White Clam Pie
  8. Delaware- Scrapple
  9. Florida- Key Lime Pie
  10. Georgia- Peach Cobbler
  11. Hawaii- Loco Moco
  12. Idaho- Ice Cream Potato
  13. Illinois- Deep-Dish Pizza
  14. Indiana- Tenderloin Sandwich
  15. Iowa- Sweet Corn
  16. Kansas- Burnt Ends
  17. Kentucky- Bourbon Balls
  18. Louisiana- Gumbo
  19. Maine- Lobster Roll
  20. Maryland- Crab Cakes
  21. Massachusetts- Clam Chowder
  22. Michigan- Coney Dog
  23. Minnesota- Fried Fish
  24. Mississippi- Biscuits
  25. Missouri- Gooey Butter Cake
  26. Montana- Huckleberry Everything
  27. Nebraska- Runza
  28. Nevada- Buffet
  29. New Hampshire- Apple Cider Donuts
  30. New Jersey- Salt Water Taffy
  31. New Mexico- Green Chile
  32. New York- Bagels
  33. North Carolina- Fried Green Tomatoes
  34. North Dakota- Hotdish
  35. Ohio- Cincinnati Chili
  36. Oklahoma- Onion Burger
  37. Oregon- Marionberries
  38. Pennsylvania- Philly Cheesesteak
  39. Rhode Island- Stuffies
  40. South Carolina- Lowcountry Boil
  41. South Dakota- Fry Bread
  42. Tennessee- Hot Chicken
  43. Texas- Smoked Brisket
  44. Utah- Fry Sauce
  45. Vermont- Maple Syrup
  46. Virginia- Peanuts
  47. Washington- Rainier Cherries
  48. West Virginia- Pepperoni Roll
  49. Wisconsin- Cheese Curds
  50. Wyoming- Chicken- Fried Steak
