This Is Virginia's Signature Dish

Peanuts are being credited as Virginia's signature dish, according to FarAndWide.com.

The website included the salty snack as part of its list of the best signature food in every U.S. state.

"Making up 15 percent of the total peanut production in the U.S., Virginia's legumes are also among the most common types used for making creamy (or crunchy!) peanut butter. Try them at various peanut factories across the state," FarAndWide.com's Amanda Tarlton wrote.

The website suggests the The Peanut Shop in Williamsburg as the best place to find pecan pie in Virginia.

